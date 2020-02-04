CLAREMONT, N.H. – Ashleigh McFarlin has joined Claremont Financial Services, located in Claremont, N.H. “We are excited to welcome Ashleigh to our team,” said Reggie Greene, president and CEO of Claremont Savings Bank. “Ashleigh’s commitment to client service and objective, personalized financial advice aligns with our values. We look forward to her contributions, allowing us to expand the depth of services that we can provide to our clients.”

As a Certified Financial Planner™, Ashleigh brings years of financial services experience to Claremont Financial Services. She strives to provide clients with the highest level of financial planning and investment management through all stages of their financial journey. Ashleigh holds herself to a fiduciary standard, making sure to put her clients’ best interest before her own.

Ashleigh graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a Bachelor of Science in human development and family studies. She moved to New Hampshire with her husband Tim and their two dogs in 2019.