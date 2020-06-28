Chuck Sweetman joins Mary Mitchell Miller Real Estate

WESTON, Vt. – Mary Mitchell Miller Real Estate is pleased to announce that Chuck Sweetman has joined the firm. Chuck joins owner and broker Claudia Harris and associate broker Kathy Snyder in their Weston office. Chuck and his wife Marion have lived in Landgrove, Vt., for almost 20 years, and he served as a superintendent of schools, teacher, coach and mentor, and was superintendent of the Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union in southern Vermont before retiring in 2010.

Not one to keep quiet or enjoy a life of leisure, Chuck decided to pursue a second career in real estate after retiring, and he has specialized in the sale of single-family homes, condos, and land in the area between Okemo, Magic, Bromley, and Stratton. Chuck is active in the local community, is a past chair of the Mountain Valley Medical Clinic, and is currently a justice of the peace and lister in the town of Landgrove.

As an avid outdoorsman and true sports fan, Chuck is a board member of a local trout club and a member of the Okemo Golf Course, and he can often be seen sporting a ball cap showing his love for the Boston Red Sox. Chuck graduated from Colgate University with a B.A., followed by a master’s degree from Wesleyan University, and a sixth-year degree from Fairfield University.

Mary Mitchell Miller Real Estate is located in Weston, Vt., and has been working with buyers and sellers of southern Vermont real estate in the mountain towns between Okemo, Magic, Bromley, and Stratton ski areas since 1972. They are a full-service real estate brokerage firm specializing in the sale of fine homes and properties in Weston, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Dorset, Manchester, Andover, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Stratton, Winhall, and Windham.

Chuck Sweetman can be reached at 802-824-3176 in the office or 802-345-9054 mobile, and chuck@mmmrealestate.com.