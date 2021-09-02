Chester Candy Company contest open through Halloween

CHESTER, Vt. – Guess how many pieces of candy are in Chester Candy Company’s container for a chance to win a $50 Chester Candy gift card. Stop by their location in the Chester Annex on the Common in Chester. This contest is open to all ages with the opportunity to make up to five guesses per person. The contest goes until Monday, Nov. 1 when they will count all the candy in the container. The closest guess, whether over or under, will win. In the case of a tie, winning participants will each win a $25 gift card. Winners will be notified by phone or email. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/chestercandyvermont.