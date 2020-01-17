Chamber thanks community for successful Light-A-Pole program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce decorates the lampposts on Main Street in downtown Springfield with banners and white lights to bring twinkle and cheer to the neighborhood during the winter months. This tradition creates an inviting avenue for visitors passing through our lovely town and brings about a sense of warmth and community for all who live here.

Many of the lights we used in the past were worn out or broken, so we asked the community for help with replacing them. The outpouring of enthusiasm and financial support has been overwhelming. We are so grateful and moved by everyone’s generosity. Thanks to Bibens Home Center for their support, and we’d also like to express our gratitude to Christmas Trees at Bishop Farm for donating such a beautiful tree for the Downtown Holiday Program.

Much appreciation goes to our partners, Springfield On the Move and the Springfield Garden Club, for the lovely wreathes, and for adding extra sparkle to the adjacent trees, and thanks to the downtown businesses that decorated their storefronts so creatively. And a special thank you to H.B. Energy Solutions for hanging the banners and doing such a beautiful job of putting up the lights.

HB provides us with an enormous amount of assistance with this project, and we’d like to give a huge shout out to Brian Hernon and his team for their amazing efforts setting up Santa’s house and doing the legwork for the tree lighting ceremony. The downtown avenue is looking festive and bright, and the Springfield Chamber wants to express utmost appreciation to the following organizations and individuals who helped to Light the Poles for the holiday season:

Rewind 106.5 WCFR, Springfield Supported Housing Program, Rundle & Rundle PLLC, Bibens Home Center, Char and Steve Osterlund, Denise E. Photography, Mike and Judi Martin, The Hartness House Inn, the Garfields, Jeanice Garfield in honor of all those who work to educate our children, Buddy and Deanna Dexter, in memory of Earl Grennan, BST Builders, Vermont Adult Learning for Windsor County, Mary Perry, Bruce and Cheryl Cox, Kimberly Cordner, HCRS, Springfield Area Parent Child Center, Diane Kemble for Gallery at the VAULT, DuBois & King, FOSTERing WELLNESS Springfield, Lawrence & Wheeler Insurance, Dragonfly Designs, employees of People’s United Bank, WW Building Supply, Marilyn Young, Muse & Associates Real Estate, in honor of Michael A. Laskevich and Harold “Chan” Chandler, Rundle & Rundle PLLC, Edward Foster, Walter Martone, Clever Cow Designs, Alice Emmons, in memory of LCpl, Kurt E. Dechen, David and Sophia Green, Rose Lucenti, the Huck Family in memory of Edward Huck, Springfield Senior Center, and Doug and Judi Priestley.

Written by Caitlin Christiana