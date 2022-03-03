Chamber celebrates opening of Black River Coffee Bar

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – To celebrate a new gathering spot for our community where one can get a warm smile, hot coffee, and delicious pastry, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce performed a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Black River Coffee Bar, located at 3 Main St. in the heart of downtown Springfield.

The Owner, Mike Schmitt, grew up in a small town in California, moved to Silicon Valley, then to Maui, and is finally settling here. While living on Maui he came to embrace three fundamentals of life – Aloha, Malama, Pono – Give of yourself to others, love; take care of yourself, others, the water, and land; respect all that is around you. He hopes that Black River Coffee Bar is a place where people will experience this; a place to feel at home in, and a center for community life.

Black River Coffee Bar will be serving coffee and espresso drinks made from local Vermont roasters including Springfield’s very own Flying Crow Coffee Roasters, along with 1A Coffee Roasters, and Rockingham Roasters. They will also offer teas, other hot and cold specialty drinks, hand-pies from Piecemeal Pies in White River Junction, as well as Vegan and Gluten-Free treats from local bakers.

He believes in the crawl-walk-run method to opening. So, over time, live music, open mic nights, and other activities will be added as entertainment. “The community we are serving is special. I hear from young and old that they crave a safe and comfortable place to come together. That is what Black River Coffee Bar will give the community of Springfield.”

“We are a creative group of people that will be serving you, and we have lots of plans for the future. But most importantly we want to exceed our commitments today so that when we have more open hours, add more tasty items, and provide fun events, we live up to our standards and Springfield’s expectations.”

Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and visit their website at www.blackrivercoffeebar.com.

Written by Alice Page, Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.