Celebrating 50 Years on County Road with historic display

WINDSOR, Vt. – Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, MAHHC, a member of Dartmouth Health, is celebrating its 50th anniversary on County Road in Windsor, Vt.

Individuals coming by for scheduled appointments are encouraged to view the special historic display found at the main entrance of the hospital.

The informative display features various items that span the decades, such as photos, documents, newspaper clippings, and candy striper uniform.

The original Windsor Hospital was established in 1933 in what is now the Stoughton House on Main Street, a former mansion deeded to the cause. The move from a bustling Main Street to farmland on County Road was completed in 1972.

Along with the move came a new public identity: Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center.

About Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center

