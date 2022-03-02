CCG&G seeks board members

CHESTER, Vt. – Almost two years in existence, Chester Community Greenhouse & Gardens is increasing the board of directors. CCG&G, a 501c3 non-profit organization, formed to create a greenhouse and community gardens that will address: local food production, food security, holistic health, climate change, sustainability, education, senior/disabilities access, environmentally compatible, economic development, and overall quality of life.

The 1936 Lord & Burnham greenhouse is now in storage, waiting for the perfect location to be rebuilt, along with its sister outside gardens. The Chester Select Board has given CCG&G a letter of intent expressing their support in using town land for the greenhouse and gardens, acknowledging that community gardens with a stunning backdrop of the historic greenhouse will result in a beautiful space to learn, garden, and enjoy for locals and visitors alike.

CCG&G has local support of townspeople, educators, state legislators, and the gardening community at large, as well as greenhouse aficionados, including The Crockett Foundation, Vermont Community Garden Network, the Vermont Community Foundation, the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chester Townscape Volunteers, and the Chester-Andover Community Center.

We are currently looking for several members at large plus an experienced treasurer, and a grants director, increasing the size of the board to nine directors. Gardening or greenhouse experience is not necessary. If you would like to be part of this legacy project, and keep this beautiful, historic, glass greenhouse in our own fair town of Chester, please contact us at chestergreenhouse@gmail.com. For more information about us, call, email, or visit our website at www.chestergreenhouse.org.