Call to employers annual River Valley Employment Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The River Valley Workforce Investment Board is excited to announce the 2020 River Valley Employment Fair. This year’s event will be held Wednesday, April 1, from 3-6 p.m., at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt. If you are seeking employees to sustain and grow your business, now is your chance to register for this great event. We expect an average of 250 job seekers from Windsor, Windham, and Sullivan counties.

All business registration types will be available Feb. 12. We very much appreciate any sponsorship we may receive as they enable us, as a nonprofit committee, to keep this great event running each year.

This event is free to the public. Job seekers need not register but should follow our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rivervalleyemploymentfair for updates, tips, information, and more.

Representatives from area employers, employment agencies, and educational organizations will have tables set up and will be available to talk to prospective employees about the career opportunities and programs they offer. Windsor County and surrounding area residents of all ages and various employment levels will have the chance to seek full- or part-time jobs and look ahead to explore careers pathways and the training needed to pursue them.

This year’s Employment Fair has a dual-focus, offering options for job seekers who are unemployed as well as those who are under-employed who would like to explore training, professional development opportunities, or simply find a better job.

The 2020 River Valley Employment Fair is brought to you by the River Valley Workforce Investment Board in partnership with River Valley Technical Center, Creative Workforce Solutions, Vermont Department of Labor, Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Springfield Regional Development Corporation. Please join us at this year’s event Wednesday, April 1 at Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt. and make the workforce connections you need.

Employer table registration, job seeker resources, and detailed information can be found by calling Derek Williams at 802-885-8302 or by visiting the event website: www.rivervalleyemploymentfair.org.

Written by Caitlin Christiana, River Valley Workforce Investment Board