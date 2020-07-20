CAFC Thrift Shop not accepting donations until August

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop is not accepting donations until Aug. 1. Due to the generosity of the community and your patience during the COVID-19 shut down, we have been overwhelmed with thrift shop donations. Our donation trailer is full.

Volunteers will be working hard to process the products already donated to make room for your donations. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work to get this done.

If you would like to volunteer a few hours between now and Aug. 1 to help, stop in during thrift shop business hours, email us at cafc302@gmail.com, or call and leave a message at 802-875-3236.

We are located at 908 Route 103 South in Chester. Thrift shop hours are Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

A limit of five customers are allowed in the store at one time. Customers are required to wear a mask, sanitize hands prior to entering, and maintain social distancing of six feet. The bathroom and dressing room will not be available.