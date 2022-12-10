BRIC Open House

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You’re invited to Black River Innovation Campus’s December Open House and Actuator Pitch Night.

Join us at the Black River Innovation Campus for this end of year open house and pitch night on Dec. 16 from 4 – 6 p.m.

The Team at BRIC will be on-hand to offer tours of the facility, answer your questions, and to discuss our Actuator Entrepreneurship Program. During the open house, you will also see and hear from our current actuator cohort of tech entrepreneurs.

Visit, network or just celebrate 2022 at our Park St. campus location on Friday, Dec. 16.