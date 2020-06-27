BRGNS to reopen thrift stores

LUDLOW, Vt. – While Black River Good Neighbor Services has continued its food distribution throughout the pandemic, its thrift stores have been closed until now. Effective July 7 for the thrift store and July 10 for the furniture store, the staff and volunteers will be ready to serve the public. At least for now the thrift store will only open Tuesday through Saturday, while the food distribution will continue Monday through Friday.

There are several rules, however. Each shopper must wear a mask at all times while in the stores, and a limited number of people will be allowed in the stores so that everyone can maintain physical distancing. A sanitation station will greet customers with wipes and hand sanitizer; the staff requests that everyone use it. Also, a dressing room is no longer available in the thrift store. Depending on the number of customers waiting, the staff may impose a time limit on visitors.

All restrictions are intended to keep customers and staff safe and healthy.

At this time, no donations of goods are accepted, although food may be donated at any time. Employees will accept donations of clothing and household goods on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays only, starting July 7. The donation sheds are locked and not in use; anyone with a donation must first call 802-228-3663 and must give their donation to an employee. No exceptions will be made to this rule.

All of these rules are subject to change depending on circumstances and conditions. Please check the website, www.brgn.org, or the Facebook page for updated information and details.

The food shelf has never shut down and remains open for anyone in need. Similarly, the financial assistance programs are operating normally. Please call Krey at 802-228-3663 if you need food, or financial assistance with rent or utilities. BRGNS is committed to helping neighbors in need and to keeping customers, clients, and staff safe and healthy. If you have questions, please call Audrey or Krey at 802-228-3663.