BRGNS receives $6,056 in donations this holiday season

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Mary W. Davis Realtor and Associates have helped raise a total of $6,056 for the Black River Good Neighbor Services, which helps underserved families in the Ludlow area. The Mary W. Davis team held a community drive this holiday season, where they would give a tree ornament in gratitude to donors who stopped by their office.

The owners of Mary W. Davis Realtor and Associates matched donations with a $2,500 donation of their own, and are pictured presenting the funds to Krey Kellington, Director of the BRGNS. The Mary W. Davis team states that they “want to thank all the individual donors who gave generously this season. We look forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come.”