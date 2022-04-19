Black River Acupuncture opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Black River Acupuncture in Springfield opened April 5 at 368 River St., Suite 140, in the building next door to Biben’s. The Black River Clinic is currently open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Black River Acupuncture follows the “Community Acupuncture” Model. This model of acupuncture treatment believes that acupuncture should be accessible and affordable to the community. Treatments are priced on a sliding scale. Wherever you are comfortable in that scale is what you will pay for a treatment. Community Acupuncture also involves all patients being treated in one room collectively. At the Black River clinic, there are six recliners in a large room with divider screens, dim lights, and soft music. Patients will be treated with points in the arms, legs, head, and ears, and only need to roll up their sleeves and pant legs. Most patients fall asleep during the treatment and leave feeling relaxed. Acupuncture can be helpful in treating many common conditions, but it is especially helpful in treating pain.

Call Black River Acupuncture at 802-886-1153 for more information.