Big Eyes Bakery will close temporarily

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Monday, March 16, Paul Faenza of Big Eyes Bakery in Ludlow made the following announcement: “After much thought and in the best interests of our Big Eyes Bakery customers and staff, Brigid and I have decided to take some time off starting Tuesday, March 17.

“We will reevaluate the situation weekly and hope to reopen as soon as we can. We will post updates here and on other social media sites. We care for our community and feel we must all do our part to stop the spread of this virus. Be well, and pray for those who are afflicted; their caregivers especially the health professionals and of course our first responders. Thanks for all your support.”