BFDDA lights up Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – We invite you to join the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance as we Light Up BF Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.

Thanks to our businesses, volunteers, past board members, and grants from the state of Vermont, BFDDA is finalizing a 10-year design project. This includes year-round lighting in the trees on the square, festival lights across the streets, lights and garland on all lampposts, and new holiday banners in the downtown.

Visit Bellows Falls for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. to see the lighting of the Christmas tree by Rockingham Roasters, business window displays, and the new lighting on the square.

With Covid-19 protocols, we urge you to watch from your vehicles and tune into our radio station 91.5 The WOOL for old-time favorites and local news from 3-5 p.m.

BFDDA is also proud to sponsor the beloved Shop Local card program, which begins this week. Shoppers receive stamps for purchases at local businesses. Filled stamp cards must be submitted by Jan. 2, 2021 to enter prize drawings.

Support your favorite Bellows Falls, Rockingham, Westminster, Saxtons River, and Grafton businesses. Our businesses offer safe and socially distanced shopping, and many also offer online shopping, curbside pickup, and take-out. Find the latest information on business Facebook pages or contact your favorite store for more details.

For details on the prize drawings, visit www.bellowsfallsvt.org. Like BFDDA on Facebook. Thank you for shopping local!