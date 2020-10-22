BFDDA launches shop local program

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance introduces BF Bucks! This is a shop local program funded by an economic stimulus grant offered by the state of Vermont with a quick turnaround.

BFDDA is disbursing BF Bucks Cards throughout the school districts of Bellows Falls, Rockingham, and Westminster for families to support local business. Spend your money downtown and shop local.

Participating businesses include Allen Brothers, Anastasia’s Closet, Athen’s Pizza, BF Pet Supply, Busy Bees Children’s Clothing, Boccaccios, Canal Street Gallery, Everyday Creative, Falls Mane Salon’s Myriah Clark, Misty Haskell, Heather Gleim, Greater Falls Pharmacy, Greater Rock Fitness, Halladays Flowers & Gifts, Harlow Farm Stand, Joanna’s Glamorama, J&H Hardware, Kokopelli’s, Leslie’s Tavern, Lisai’s Market, Moon Dog Café, Mountainside Tattoo & Piercing, Pizza Palace, River Artisans Cooperative, The Rock & Hammer, Saxtons River Market, Simone’s Styling Salon, Stanch’s Place-Shell Station, The Threaded Trunk Boutique, Village Square Booksellers, Windham Antique Center, and Wunderbar.

If you received a BF Bucks card, please do three things. Shop local and spend it now as it expires Nov. 15, 2020; like Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance on Facebook; and tag BFDDA with #BFBUCKS and a picture of yourself spending your card for a chance to win prizes from local businesses.

The BF Bucks card will be treated like cash at any of the participating businesses until Nov. 15, 2020. Consider supporting a business you’ve never shopped or one you haven’t visited recently.

The grant paid for 1,500 cards to be distributed among the area schools and nonprofits for an anticipated $10,000 to $21,000 to go back into our local economy!

Contact bfdda@sover.net or call 802-460-2333 with any questions. Visit our website for more details at www.bellowsfallsvt.org.