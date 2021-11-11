BFDDA launches area wide Shop Local 2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance is excited to announce that Shop Local 2021 has begun. Shoppers can find Shop Local cards at over 40 participating businesses throughout Bellows Falls, Grafton, Rockingham, Saxtons River, and Westminster. Each purchase rewards shoppers with stamps toward a prize drawing.

New this year, BFDDA will hold two prize drawings. The first prize rewards early bird shoppers Wednesday, Dec. 1. The second will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5. BFDDA will feature drawings on Facebook Live. Prizes generously donated by participating businesses include a night at the Grafton Inn, gift basket from MKT Grafton, and many gift certificates.

Shoppers should complete each card fully and include their email, phone number, and zip code. Leave the card in boxes provided by businesses, including Halladay’s Flowers & Gifts, Village Square Booksellers, and J&H Hardware.

Visit us during our Shop Local Open House Weekend: Friday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 29. Ladies Night is Friday, Dec. 10, Parade of Lights is Saturday, Dec. 11, and Not Just For Men’s Night is Friday, Dec. 17.

BFDDA thanks our corporate sponsors: Chroma Technology and James Plumbing Heating Oil for their generous membership donations. Other non-stamping sponsors include Catamount Truck & Trailer Repair, Cota & Cota, Edward Jones–Bill Stevens, Fact TV, Father’s Restaurant, Gail Hynes Photography, Grace & Miss Mouse Soaps, Greater Falls Eye Care, Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, Harlow Farm & Winter Market, Hunter Studio, Jamaican Jewelz & Food Catering Stand, Massucco & Stern PC, People’s United Bank, and WOOL Radio at 91.5. To all of our sponsors, we could not do this without you.

Thanks to Marty Gallagher and Mike Smith of Fact TV, you can also find out more about local businesses and upcoming events on The Feed Wednesdays starting Nov. 17 with guests Gail Hynes Photography and BFDDA. For more details, visit BFDDA on Facebook or www.bellowsfallsvt.org.

Interested in volunteering for Shop Local? Call Betsy at 802-460-2333 or email bfdda1@gmail.com.