BF Woman’s Club final meeting of season

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will hold its final meeting of the club year on May 13, at the United Church, School Street. The executive board will host a luncheon beginning at 12 p.m. Following the meal, two directors and two officers for the 2025-2026 club year will be installed. Members are reminded to return the survey of program ideas, preferences of service on committees, and contact information for the next club year, which was distributed at the April meeting.

At the April 8 meeting, Sharon Boccelli, local auctioneer and antiques appraiser, spoke on planning an estate sale, emphasizing the need for a clearly defined contract with the person conducting the sale. Members brought donations of nonperishable food, which were delivered to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf.

There were several initiatives taken for concluding the club year. The club will continue sponsoring a Little Library of multi-aged books at the health center. People may take books for reading pleasure. The annual art show at Bellows Falls Union High School included artwork from other schools in the district. Judging has occurred and awards will be given. A fundraiser in the form of an afternoon tea was held on April 27, with proceeds earmarked for a scholarship given to a graduating student at each of two area high schools – Fall Mountain Regional High School and Bellows Falls Union High School.