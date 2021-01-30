Bernie mittens at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You saw Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at the Inauguration wearing cozy mittens given to him by a supporter who made them from recycled sweaters. Gallery at the VAULT has a new selection of Bernie Style mittens made by JoAnne Russo of Green Threads, also made from recycled wool sweaters and lined with Polartec.

JoAnne has been making these recycled mittens for 15 years. Her first pair was out of necessity because she is a runner, and she needed something warm for her hands. We’ve had many requests and JoAnne has brought VAULT a new supply, which we’re selling online at www.galleryvault.org as well as in at Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield. We’re open Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

We just sent off a pair to Skagway, Alaska! We’re happy to support Vermont artists and warm hands.