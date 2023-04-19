BDCC partners with SCORE

REGION – Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC) is excited to partner with SCORE NH-VT, to help leverage its strong national business assistance program to assist Windham entrepreneurs. SCORE works through a program of volunteers who are trained to work one-on-one with entrepreneurs to help focus on business fundamentals. In addition to the benefits of having a mentor, participants will also receive access to hundreds of videos and lessons on topics ranging from social media marketing to cash flow analysis.

BDCC is building a cohort of Windham SCORE mentors to work with Windham businesses. BDCC’s technical assistance team will collaborate with Windham SCORE mentors and Windham clients on delivering the needed resources and support for the region’s small businesses to thrive. Currently, the BDCC is looking for local community members to join the ranks of SCORE NH-VT as Windham region mentors. If you are interested, please attend an informational session – either April 25 at 3:30 p.m. via webinar, or April 28 at 2:30 p.m. in person at BDCC, 76 Cotton Mill Hill, Brattleboro, Vt. For more information visit www.brattleborodevelopment.com, or email bizhelp@brattleborodevelopment.com.

Being a SCORE mentor can involve as little as two to four hours per week, depending on your client portfolio. Volunteers are responsible for reviewing mentoring requests in the SCORE system, setting up client meetings which range from 30 – 90 minutes, entering meeting notes online in the SCORE CRM, and following up with clients. SCORE mentors attend one to two hours of chapter meetings per month. All are encouraged to consider this opportunity – this is not limited to those who are retired or former business owners; SCORE provides extensive training workshops and materials for mentors. The BDCC – SCORE partnership is an exciting step towards expanding resources available to local businesses, and implementing strategies based on the regional economic plan, the Southern Vermont CEDS.

BDCC’s Business Services Team offers a suite of services, programs, and resources at the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, the non-profit, regional development corporation serving southeastern Vermont. We help at all business stages, from startup and growth to reorganization and succession. BDCC’s business services are guided by the regional economic development plan (CEDS), to advance strategies that foster an entrepreneurial environment, support small businesses, increase access to capital, and build an inclusive and equitable economy. For more information please visit www.brattleborodevelopment.com/businessassistanceservices.