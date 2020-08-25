Aurora’s Fresh Juice and Smoothie Bah at Blair Book

CHESTER, Vt. – Aurora McCarthy has proven that it is possible to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even at a time of pandemic, by launching Aurora’s Fresh Juice and Smoothie Bah at Blair Books & More on the commons in Chester.

Twenty-two years after visiting Chester for a workshop retreat, Aurora felt drawn to return to this special high vibe corner of the world and fulfill her ambition to promote healthy, organic food options to the local community – sourcing as much locally grown produce as possible.

Following the death of her mother at the beginning of the year, Aurora decided it was time to quit her job in Plymouth, Mass., and take a leap of faith. With a little help from friends and a warm welcome from the town, she has made the first step towards building a bright new future.

“Juicing has been key to my own personal recovery journey, and I want to share it,” says Aurora. “The energy in Chester is magical. The community is so welcoming, and they are showing up for the loving creations of fresh fruits and veggies. My goal is to eventually open a plant-based café.”

Aurora’s Juice Bah, named as a play on her Massachusetts accent, also offers a wide range of quality organic loose teas, iced and hot, brewed to order for an authentic tea experience!

For more information, call Aurora at 508-840-6786 or email lovelight0144@gmail.com.