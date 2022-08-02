Ashleigh McFarlin represents CFS at LPL conference

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Ashleigh McFarlin, CFP, LPL Investment Advisor Representative to Claremont Financial Services (CFS), recently attended LPL Financial’s Focus 2022 conference, one of the independent financial advice industry’s premier events and the largest annual conference hosted by LPL. McFarlin joined a select group of LPL Financial Institution Program Managers invited to present at the conference, which was held this year in Denver, Colo.

In McFarlin’s session, “Utilizing LPL Marketing Resources to Increase Your Client Outreach,” she shared convenient and innovative marketing resources to help other LPL advisors build their brand and relationships with clients and prospects.

Throughout the four-day-long conference, financial professionals, institutional clients, sponsors, and employees gained valuable insights and best practices from firm executives and other thought leaders. The event annually showcases the latest resources, technology, and capabilities to help LPL advisors and institutional partners deliver a better client experience.

“I was thrilled to be able to present at the Focus Conference this year,” said McFarlin. “The value of LPL’s flagship event is immeasurable because it connects its community of financial professionals with top experts in the industry and arms them with the latest technologies and tools they need to operate more efficiently. Everything we do at Claremont Financial Services is centered on enhancing the value we provide our clients, and this conference gives us access to the practices needed to do exactly that.”