Anthony Marro Fund seeks applications for fund distribution

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Anthony Marro Memorial Trust Fund is seeking 501(c)3 entities within the town of Ludlow area for funds distribution. The Trustees will be requesting applications for funding consideration. Application process deadline is Nov. 10, 2022. Recipients must meet trust fund requirements. All awarded recipients will be notified via mail with funding decision.

To request an application or if there any questions, please contact Kimberly Lampert, Trustee, on weekdays at 802-228-4000. Disbursement of funds will be processed in November 2022.