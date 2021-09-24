BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Monday, Sept. 27, Destination Bellows Falls, Finger Lakes Railway, the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, the town of Rockingham, village of Bellows Falls, Bellows Falls Historical Society, and Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce are pleased to welcome the American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners and 100 visitors to our village.

The train will arrive at 4 p.m. with a reception following at the train station featuring wine from Vermont Vines of Rockingham, Smokin’ Bowls Food Catering, and music by The Cathy Martin Combo.

Featured booths by Hunter Studios, Kokopelli’s, River Artisans Cooperative, and Village Square Booksellers will be in the station. Walking tours led by Walter Wallace of CLG and resident Doug McPhee are offered as well as special evening hours at most downtown merchants and open studios at 33 Bridge Street until 7 p.m.

At 33 Bridge Street, visitors will find Sherwin Art Glass, Tsuga Studios, Gail Hynes Photography, and Grace & Miss Mouse Soaps. Halladay’s Flowers & Gifts is open until 6 p.m. and Anastasia’s Closet and Canal Street Art Gallery are opening especially for the Monday night event from 4-7 p.m. Village Square Booksellers, River Artisans Cooperative, and Windham Antique Center are extending their hours and are all open until 7 p.m. The Bellows Falls Opera House will be showing a movie at 7 p.m. to be announced one week prior.

Train visitors also have a list of area restaurants within walking distance that are open on Monday: PK’s, Dari Joy, Athens Pizza, and Famous Pizza. Thank you Allen Brothers and Lisai’s Deli for providing preordered meals for those visiting on the train. Rockingham Roasters and Allen Brothers will be there in the morning to bid farewell to our visiting guests.

So, plan on visiting Bellows Falls Monday, Sept. 27 and consider joining us as ambassadors for our village as we welcome visitors from Chicago, Buffalo, Albany, and Rutland. Enjoy extended hours throughout downtown Bellows Falls and visit the train station after 5 p.m. for local wine and music.