A great year for Springfield Lions Club

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Lions Club would like to thank the greater community of Springfield for their generous support in 2022. Through fundraisers such as the 2022 Annual Fishing Derby in October and the 2022 Annual Christmas Tree Sale in December, the Springfield Lions Club was able to raise funds and awareness for their community outreach programs throughout the year in addition to supporting local organizations. In December, the Lions Club donated $1,500 to the Springfield Family Center. Along with the donation, members of the Lions Club visited the Springfield Family Center on Dec. 15 and helped pack over 85 holiday meal baskets for area residents. The Lions Club members also lent a hand to the Santa Claus Club in preparation of their annual gift distribution for the Holiday Season.

To learn more about the Springfield Lions Club, please contact the Lions at springfieldvermontlions@gmail.com or see the Lion’s Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/svtlions.