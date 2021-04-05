2021 Virtual River Valley Employment Fair call to employers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The River Valley Workforce Investment Board is hosting the 2021 Virtual River Valley Employment Fair online from May 1 through May 31, 2021. With the safety of our employers, jobseekers, and volunteers in mind, we are happy to offer this online opportunity, as we know many businesses are actively recruiting for open positions and need well-qualified employees. We will be happy to promote any current job openings and related recruitment information on our website and social media pages for the entire month of May. As always, this event has a dual-focus, offering opportunities for jobseekers who are unemployed and those who are under-employed who would like to explore training, professional development opportunities, or simply find a better job.

Please visit our website at www.rivervalleyemploymentfair.org for more information on registration options and benefits. Employers may register online directly at www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-river-valley-employment-fair-employer-registration-tickets-86032807443. Payment will be accepted online or via mailed check.

We anticipate hundreds of job seekers will visit this event and will have limited live events available for exhibitors, so register early before we sell out.

Questions? Contact Derek Williams at 802-885-8302 or email dwilliams@rvtc.org. Follow our River Valley Employment Fair Facebook page for updates, jobseeker tips, and information, and more!

The 2021 River Valley Employment Fair is brought to you by the River Valley Workforce Investment Board in partnership with River Valley Technical Center, Creative Workforce Solutions, Vermont Department of Labor, Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Springfield Regional Development Corporation.

Thank you and we look forward to “seeing” you at the 2021 River Valley Employment Fair.