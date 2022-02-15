$1.4 million in ARPA funds awarded to Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $1.4 million are to be awarded to the Town of Rockingham, Village of Bellows Falls and Village of Saxtons River as part of the federal stimulus funding for Covid relief and economic investment.

Eligibility includes Economic Development Projects through public and private funding as well as the original four broad criteria outlining eligible uses of essential worker response, public health emergencies and negative economic impacts, reduction in revenue to government services and necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

Camoin Associates of N.Y. has been hired to consult with the project team consisting of Municipal Manager Scott Pickup, Development Director Gary Fox, Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright, Saxtons River Trustee Chair Amy Howlett, Rockingham Select Board Chair Peter Golec and Bellows Falls Downtown Executive Director Betsy Thurston. The team will invite organizations and the public to submit project ideas. Camoin will run the public engagement sessions, organize project information, create reports and make a final presentation at the meeting of all three boards in May of 2022.

ARPA funding may be pooled for regional projects if they are ARPA eligible. This means that Rockingham may allot funding for regional or countywide investments and projects in each Village may get Town supported funding as well.

Rockingham invites the public to engage in this process, however it is not a requirement of the ARPA award to the Town and Villages. Two public meetings will be held in March and April to discuss prospective ideas from organizations and residents. The team is accepting big or small ideas, at any stage of development, and requests project ideas with long-term impacts.

Every idea submitted can create community support and leverage future grant funding, so please share your project ideas.

Deadline for submission is March 2. Find more information on eligibility criteria on the Vermont League of Cities & Towns www.vlct.org/resources/american-rescue-plan-information and the Town of Rockingham www.bit.ly/3GM56rT.

Print your application to submit on Town Meeting on Feb. 28 and on March 1 at the Masonic Temple at the polls.

For more information contact Gary Fox, Development Director at development@rockbf.org or 802-376-5425.