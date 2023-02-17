Zine-making workshop at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1-5 p.m. in the Rockingham Library’s top floor meeting room, make your own pocket-sized platform for sharing ideas, poetry, visual art, and detailed accounts of life experiences. Zines are self-published works of communicative art, handmade, and usually photocopied. They are immediate and intimate. Within their pages you can say anything you want.

That’s what local artist and workshop leader Kegan Refalo loves best about zines. They said, “in an era before blogs and social media, people wanted to share ideas and broadcast them beyond their close circles. Zine is a term connected to the 80s, 90s and 00s, but people have been making small pamphlets and local newspapers as long as we’ve had printed media. If you want to say something that no one wants to make public, make a zine about it! If you’re a poet, artist, budding comic, passionate enthusiast, make a zine about it!”

This event is hosted by Pop-Up Adventure Play with funding from the Greater Springfield Community Health Equity Partnership for events that center joy and support mental health. Co-Founder Dr. Morgan Leichter-Saxby says, “my favorite thing about zines is that they’re all different. ‘Perfect’ is not the point.” Even though there’s so many options now for digital collage and sharing, Kegan insists this form is still relevant.

“They might be a little old-fashioned, but it’s a different experience of making something physical, even something magical about putting ideas to paper. The whole point of a zine is that magic being available to everyone, with only scotch tape, Sharpies and a photocopier.”

This event is free and open to all, no artistic confidence required. When asked who this workshop was for, Kegan said:

“Anyone can make a zine! And everyone who wants to, should!”

Participants of all ages are encouraged to bring favorite images and/or text, and more will be provided. There will be a demonstration on layout strategies, examples to look at and of course access to a photocopier.

For more information about the nonprofit and event series, visit www.popupadventureplay.org or contact morgan@popupadventureplay.org. For more information about the event, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library at (802) 463-4270 or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.