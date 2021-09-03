Zentangle workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Lyn Parker Haas for a fun Zentangle workshop Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Gallery at the VAULT.

You will draw structured patterns using combinations of dots, lines, curves, and orbs to make interesting and beautiful images. The Zen in Zentangle refers to the relaxation that comes from the practice of making deliberate, repetitive designs. Tangles are the patterns. You will be introduced to 8 to 10 tangles and will create two or more finished products.

Zentangle is a technique invented by Rick Roberts and Maria Thomas. Please go to www.zentangle.com to learn more about it.

All levels are welcome. This workshop has registration and materials fees. We observe all Covid protocols.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go to Facebook or www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.