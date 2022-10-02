Zentangle workshop at BRVSC

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 1–3 p.m., the Black River Valley Senior Center (BRVSC) will host a Zentangle workshop at 10 High St., Ludlow, Vt. Wendi Germain will instruct the class on the artistic method of Zentangle, an easy-to-learn and relaxing way to create beautiful images through drawing structured patterns. Zentangle art is non-representational and unplanned, so the artist can focus on each stroke and not worry about the result.

Reservations are required for this workshop. Call BRVSC at 802-228-7421 to reserve a spot. This class is open to all ages and there is no charge.