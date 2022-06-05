“Young Artists” performance in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – Weston’s Old Parish Church is happy to announce that Kinhaven’s “Young Artists Seminar” will return for what had been a pre-Covid annual performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

In 2015, Kinhaven launched the tremendously successful “Young Artist Seminar;” its students, who are mainly in college and graduate school, work closely with dedicated and experienced teachers for one week and then perform an entire musical work in concert.

Old Parish Church is proud to have hosted one of the inaugural concerts of the “Young Artists” in 2015. Their concerts last just over one hour and have been extremely popular. They are generally performed as trios or quartets. This year’s program will consist of compositions by Beethoven, Debussy, Arensky, and Fauré. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early to be assured of seating.

Kinhaven was founded by visionaries David and Dorothy Dushkin and cultivated by pioneering music educators Jerry and Nancy Bidlack. Since 2011, Deborah Buck and Tony Mazzocchi have served as Executive Directors, and Adam Grabois is the Director of the “Young Artist Seminar.”

This concert is a presentation of OPC’s Hearts and Voices Performance Series, established in 2009 in memory of G. Frederick (Fritz) Zeller, a longtime educator, community leader and a pillar of Old Parish Church. Proceeds from the performances are all donated to benefit deserving nonprofit organizations serving the local area.

Old Parish Church is located on Route 100, on the left as you enter Weston from the south.