LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, “Yesterday Once More,” a tribute to The Carpenters, will perform at the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow, Vt. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and by advanced sales through Venmo, or by check sent to the Black River Academy Museum. There will also be a get-together before the show at Off The Rails from 5:30–6:30 p.m. Transportation will be provided to and from the show.

The Carpenters were one of the most successful musical sibling duos of all time, selling over 90 million records worldwide. With an incredible string of mega hits, there was arguably no more popular musical group throughout the 1970s than The Carpenters – and years later, their music still stands the test of time.

Some of the timeless songs that are part of this outstanding performance are Close To You, We’ve Only Just Begun, Top of the World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Yesterday Once More, Superstar, Please Mr. Postman, and many more.

The following sponsors can be thanked for supporting the show: Fox Run, Mary Davis Realty, Ludlow Rotary, Engel & Volkers R.E., Vail Resorts, Wm. Ravies VT Properties, Side Hill Cronchers, Brewfest Beverage, American Legion #36, and Benson’s Chevrolet. This is a show to benefit the Black River Academy Museum’s educational programs.