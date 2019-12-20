“Yee Haws and Ha Has” at Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – On Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m., comedian Paul D’Angelo and Nashville recording artist Lexi James will be co-headlining a “Yee Haws and Ha Has” event for a night of hilarious stand-up comedy and sensational country music.

Comedian Paul D’Angelo has been headlining A-list comedy clubs around the country for over 30 years, entertaining hundreds of prominent corporate clients and opening for over 60 international stars such as Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, The Beach Boys, Chicago, Tony Bennett, and Tom Jones. He co-starred in the Showtime movie, “The Godfathers of Comedy” and is the author of two multiple award-winning books, “Stories I Tell” and its sequel, “More Stories to Tell.”

As a New England front-runner in pop country music, singer-songwriter Lexi James has amassed more than 16,000 Facebook fans in her short career. She’s toured up and down the Northeast and beyond with her message of feel-good, be yourself lyrics paired with a soulful vocal performance. Lexi James has shared the stage with country legends such as Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker, and Brad Paisley. She recently released her last record, “Ripple in the Water,” in 2018, and in 2019 she expanded her touring and moved to Nashville part-time!

Tickets can be purchased online at www.claremontoperhouse.org, by phone at 603-542-4433, or in person at the Opera House Box Office in City Hall Complex at 58 Opera House Square.