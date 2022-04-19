Yarn Workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT invites you to join fiber artist Julie Crabtree for a workshop entitled “Letting The Yarn Speak,” on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Learn hand-embroidery, a free approach to embroidery stitches. Learn several stitches and explore those stitches in a creative way, using various threads and yarns over themselves to create texture in a new concept. After making a sample, three to four stitches will be chosen to create a textured piece based on a photo or picture of tree bark, water, or ice, etc., basing the design on the image, building up stitches using a limited pallet but a variety of yarns, to create the texture and finally adding beads to finish the piece. Some stitches taught will be Cretan, Bullion, Raised Chain Band, Double Knot, Twisted Chain, French Knot, and Couching. Samples will be shown and you will have lots of hands-on help.

A supply list is provided upon registration. Register by Wednesday, April 27.

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St.,

Springfield, Vt. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Handicapped accessible. Masks required for workshops.