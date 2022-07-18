Yankee Chank to play in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Summer Music Series will continue their run of shows for the 2022 season with a performance by Yankee Chank on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will take place on the Academy Lawn in Chester, Vt., with a rain venue of the American Legion Post 67 on Route 103 South.

Yankee Chank will be bringing Cajun and Zydeco fiddle, accordion, guitar, and bass all the way from the heart of Southwest Louisiana to Vermont. Chester Summer Concerts will run from July 14 to Aug. 11.