Wunderle receives verification of world record

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Monday, May 16, at 2:19 p.m., Ariana Wunderle, age 18, broke the Guinness World Record for farthest tightrope walk wearing high heels at Bellows Falls Union High School. Now, as of Thursday, May 26, Guinness has verified the official record.

“I am so thankful to New England Center for Circus Arts for the wire and equipment,” says Wunderle. “The Bellows Falls Union High School for the facility and supportive audience, my amazing witnesses and timekeepers, to the donors to my Circus Smirkus fundraiser, and to every friend and family member who supported me through this long journey. None of this would not have been possible with the amazing support!”

Wunderle raised over $3,500 in support of Circus Smirkus, a local nonprofit that seeks to promote the skills and culture of the travelling circus.