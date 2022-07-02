WTC presents, “Marry Me A Little”

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Theater Company (WTC) will be presenting the Sondheim musical, “Marry Me A Little,” on July 6 through July 30 at Walker Farm, 703 Main St., Weston, Vt.

Directing the musical will be Tony and Olivier Award-nominated actor Michael Berresse. He has worked several times with WTC, including in the world premier of “Analog & Vinyl.”

The cast features longtime Weston veteran David Bonnano as The Man, an aspiring novelist, and Margo Seibert as The Woman, a singer-songwriter who is stuck in the ‘70s. Berresse said of the piece, “The immense charm, insight, and beauty of these extraordinary Sondheim songs also offer a timely reminder that from moments of isolation can emerge great joy, humor, and inspiration.”

Discounts for tickets are available for students, veterans, and Vermont residents. Call the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288 for prices. Visit www.westontheater.org for more information.