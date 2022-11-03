Wreath workshop in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Reservations are coming in for the Wreath-Decorating Workshops scheduled for Nov. 17–19 in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St., in Chester, Vt. Those who register and pay by Thursday, Nov. 10 may take advantage of a discount on the price of a wreath. Since the number of wreaths and workshop sessions is limited, it’s important to reserve early to ensure a wreath and choice of workshop.

At the workshops, participants choose from an array of especially collected greens, berries, nuts and other natural materials, bows, and different embellishments that they would like to add to their premade evergreen wreath. Wire, glue guns, and other supplied equipment will make the decorating easy and successful. Open to the public, the workshops will benefit both the church and the Chester Conservation Committee’s youth environmental-camp scholarships.

To be assured of a wreath and preferred session, participants must preregister early for one of eight different workshops: Thursday, Nov. 17, 9–10:30 a.m., 1–2:30 p.m., or 6:30–8 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18, 9–10:30 a.m., 1–2:30 p.m., or 6:30–8 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 19, 9–10:30 a.m. or 1–2:30 p.m. Each session will offer all the essentials to create a personal, one-of-a-kind wreath. Men and women are welcome to come alone or register with a friend or group, and participants are encouraged to bring clippers and glue guns if they have them.

Checks should be made out to St. Luke’s Church, designated in the memo line for the Wreath Workshop, and mailed to Lillian Willis at P.O. Box 318, Chester, VT 05143. For additional information, registration, or a flier you could mail to a friend, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net. Or visit www.stlukesipiscopalvt.org.