World Under Wonder presents V-Day benefit of “The Vagina Monologues”

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – World Under Wonder will be presenting a staged reading of Eve Ensler’s master work of empowerment, “The Vagina Monologues,” as a V-Day benefit event Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. at the World Under Wonder Playhouse in the old Weathersfield Grange Hall, located at 5755 Route 5 in Ascutney. Proceeds from this production will benefit the local women’s resource group Upper Valley WISE and Planned Parenthood.

For over 20 years, “The Vagina Monologues” has given voice to a deeper consciousness in the conversation around ending violence against women. Based on V-Day founder and playwright Eve Ensler’s interviews with more than 200 women, this play and the liberation of this one word, “vagina,” countless women throughout the world have taken control of their bodies and their lives.

This performance will be directed by Sam Maskell, who previously directed last performance of the monologues, and a performance of the play at the Bellows Falls Opera House in 2006. This year’s production features a very large and diverse cast of women from the community.

Those seeking tickets and further information can contact World Under Wonder at 603-381-3344, email artdirector@wordlunderwonder.org, or find them online at www.worldunderwonder.org.