World Under Wonder announces auditions for “Twisted”

ASCUTNEY, Vt. – World Under Wonder Playhouse is pleased to announce auditions for its upcoming spring production of the musical comedy, “Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier” Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, from 1-3 p.m., at the theater located at 5755 Route 5 in Ascutney.

Auditions are open to adults and older young adults with parent or guardian permission. Please note that “Twisted” contains mature subject matter and risqué humor and is not a show for child actors. Those auditioning will be expected to prepare a three-minute Disney song and bring sheet music. Auditions will also consist of cold readings from the script. Performance dates are to be announced.

“Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier” is a musical with music by A.J. Holmes, lyrics by Kaley McMahon, and book by Matt Lang, Nick Lang, and Eric Kahn Gale, all members of the popular theater company Starkid.

The musical parodies the 1992 Disney film “Aladdin,” telling the story from the point of view of the villain Jafar, the royal vizier. Long ago in a Magic Kingdom, one misunderstood royal vizier will go on a quest to save his city from its bumbling sultan, an invading prince, and the most notorious thief to ever live. With the help of the kingdom’s free-spirited, teenage princess, the vizier must find a magical lamp containing a wish-granting djinn to defeat the city’s most-wanted criminal – Aladdin! This musical adventure celebrates and lovingly pokes fun at the animated film. It also includes many nods and homages to the musical “Wicked,” which similarly retells a popular story from the villain’s point of view.

The production will be directed by Sam Maskell with choreography by Nicholas Bailey. World Under Wonder Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) arts organization that strives to create an all-inclusive artistic community in Vermont and the surrounding area through live productions, classes, workshops, and more. We encourage people of all ages and abilities to participate and experience the personal growth that comes with creative exploration through the performing arts.

For more information, email artdirector@worldunderwonder.org, call 603-381-3344, visit www.worldunderwonder.org, or find World Under Wonder on Facebook.