World renowned circus artists create performance about place

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – On Oct. 3-4, join the international award-winning circus company Nimble Arts in collaboration with Circus Minimus for “Circus in Place.” This performance for all ages brings together community, artists, and the land that sustains us in a time of challenge and uncertainty.

The lands that we call home in West Brattleboro, Vt. will be set up with multiple stages for audiences to enjoy the woods and nature alongside presentations of circus theater. Be welcomed by an Abenaki singer-songwriter sharing history of Ndakina place, marvel at an aerialist dancing in the trees alongside the story of the woods, and enjoy traditional and contemporary circus that blends the arts of aerials, acrobatics, balancing, and juggling with storytelling, laughter, and entertainment. Bring your own blankets for socially distanced seating and walking shoes for the woods path between stages. The event will happen rain or shine and the event is out of doors so dress accordingly.

Show times will be 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. daily. There will be a sign language interpreter at the Sunday 12 p.m. performance. Tickets are limited and masks are required. Children under 2 are free. For more information and tickets, go to www.nimblearts.org.