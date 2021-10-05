WNESU Early Education Center’s Family Fall Festival in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Families are invited to get outside and enjoy the fall season Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Family Fall Festival presented by WNESU’s Early Education Center and several community organizations. The festival will be held rain or shine at the Waypoint Center in Bellows Falls, located near the train station. Both admission and parking are free for everyone. The event will be taking place outdoors; masks are requested.

Crafts, games, giveaways, and lots of hands-on activities for children and their families will be featured throughout the festival. Delicious snacks will be available, including hot dogs and s’mores.

Jennifer Heidbrink, WNESU’s Early Education Home to School liaison, says, “We need some fun! Fall is a great time to learn about our community, have fun, and celebrate the change in seasons!”

Families can enter the Fall Festival Raffle to win prizes and gift certificates from local businesses and organizations. Entries are free and the drawing will be held at 1 p.m. You must be present in order to win.

Kids can enjoy a Touch-A-Truck with the Bellows Falls Fire Department and Golden Cross Ambulance and get a close-up and hands-on look at a fire truck and ambulance during the entire festival.

At 11 a.m., Master Storyteller, author, and musician Michael Caduto will take the stage. Using a wide range of entertaining voices and expressions, Caduto creates a host of humorous and dramatic animals and human characters during his interactive performance. Michael will be sharing stories for all ages from traditional cultures found throughout the world – including Africa, Europe, North America, and Central America.

The Family Fall Festival is organized by the WNESU Early Education Center and financially supported by Title 1 Services. Other organizations taking part include Parks Place Community Resource Center, Rockingham Free Public Library, Family Services, Vermont 2-1-1, Springfield Parent Child Center, Greater Falls Connections, HCRS, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Bellows Falls Opera House.

Michael Caduto’s performance is sponsored by the Rockingham Free Public Library with additional funding from the Vermont Dept. of Libraries. The raffle is supported by donations from Dari Joy, the Bellows Falls Opera House, and others.

For more information, call 802-289-0091 or email Jennifer.heidbrink@wnesu.com.