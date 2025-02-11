Winter Wonderland with comic mime Robert Rivest

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Get ready to embrace the magic of winter at the Springfield Town Library, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. Renowned mime artist Robert Rivest will present “Winter Wonderland,” a captivating program that celebrates the beauty of snow through exciting mime performances, humorous spoken word stories, and entertaining characters. Attendees will have the chance to engage with Rivest as he teaches the art of mime, and offers creative ways to enjoy New England’s winter. This whimsical event promises fun for all ages, so don’t miss your chance to experience winter like never before. For more information, visit our website, or contact the library at 802-885-3108.

To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.