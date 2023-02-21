TOWNSHEND, Vt. – We are reviving our annual winter tree identification walk on Saturday, March 4. Come and join Michael Longo, Sally Newton, and other folks for a walk in the woods. Share your knowledge, and/or become familiar with the local tree species. Learn how to tell them apart when they have no leaves.

We will meet at 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store and carpool or caravan to the location. We are tentatively planning to walk near the old airstrip on Ball Mountain in Jamaica. Depending on weather, between now and then, snowshoes or micro spikes might be a good idea. If the weather is bad on Saturday we will go out on Sunday, the 5, instead, at the same time.

If you have questions, call Sally at 802-884-7141.