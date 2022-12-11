Winter Solstice Mini-Fest at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an acoustic music Winter Solstice Mini-Fest featuring multi-instrumentalist Matt Flinner and folk/roots trio Low Lily on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage. The four award-winning musicians, accompanied by double bassist Steve Roy, celebrate the solstice playing energetic instrumentals and songs for the season on mandolins, guitars, fiddles, and banjos, and singing in three and four part harmony.

Grammy-nominated mandolinist Matt Flinner has made a career out of playing acoustic music in new ways. Whether it’s with his own Matt Flinner Trio or with Phillips, Grier, and Flinner, the Frank Vignola Quartet; Darrell Scott, Steve Martin, and Robbie Fulks, the Ying Quartet; Leftover Salmon, or the Modern Mandolin Quartet, Flinner’s style and compositional ability have established him as one of the most accomplished and musically diverse mandolinists in the world.

Over the past two decades, Low Lily’s Liz Simmons and Flynn Cohen have crafted a signature sound that is deeply rooted in tradition yet refreshingly contemporary. Along the way, they have garnered two #1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins. Liz, Flynn, and newest bandmate Natalie Padilla, have performed with numerous well-known names in folk and traditional music, including Ruth Moody, Aoife Clancy, Livingston Taylor, Melanie, and Peter Rowen.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are cheaper in advance or can be bought at the soor. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.