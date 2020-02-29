Winter Animals concert at Jamaica Town Hall

JAMAICA, Vt. – On Saturday, March 7, the historic Jamaica Town Hall will once again be filled with wonderful live music. The evening’s performers will be the band Winter Animals with their fabulous Vermont rock and roll.

Jay Ouellette from Peru heads up the band with his original music. Jay is accompanied by Joel Jordan on bass, Eric Nathan on drums, and Jamaica local David Domenick on guitar. The group has quickly become a local favorite and this will be their first show at the acoustically gifted town hall.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. A donation is suggested at the door. All proceeds go to the Jamaica Community Arts Council, a Vermont nonprofit. For more information on this and other events, go to www.JamaicaCommunityArts.org.