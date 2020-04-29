Windham County genealogy interest group Zoom meeting for May 16

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The inaugural meeting of the Windham County Genealogical Interest Group will be held via Zoom Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Genealogists Jerry Carbone of Whetstone Brook Genealogy, and Wayne Blanchard, genealogy volunteer at Rockingham Public Library, will facilitate the event sponsored by Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro and Rockingham Public Library in Bellows Falls. Future meetings of the group will meet bi-monthly alternating between Brooks and Rockingham libraries, dates, and times to be announced.

The program May 16 will focus on a guided tour of the redesigned Vermont State Archives website and using the online Vermont newspapers of record, which is available to any Vermont resident simply by registering at www.Vermont.gov. Part of the session will be devoted to answering genealogical research questions and planning topics for the next meeting.

The Zoom meeting is free and open to the public, but it will be limited to the first 30 people to register. Please register at www.bit.ly/wcgenealogy. For more information, please contact Brooks Memorial Library at asklibrarian@brookslibrary.org, or Rockingham Public Library at programming@rockinghamlibrary.org.