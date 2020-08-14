Wildlife Tales at Rockingham Recreation Area

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Take an exciting journey around the world with storytelling naturalist Mike Clough and live animals as he shares tales of animals and magic in “Wildlife Tales” Aug. 26 at 5 p.m., at the Rockingham Recreation area.

Each story features a live animal including raptors, reptiles, and more to bring a natural history element to the myths and legends. This free program for all ages will be held outside at the Rockingham Recreation area – bring your own chairs or blanket. The event will be filmed and aired later. So, if you are at all concerned about safely gathering for an outdoor program, you do not need to worry about missing it. This program is presented by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum.

This event will also feature an outdoor book giveaway. Every child who attends will be able to select two books to keep from a wide selection of brand-new children’s books thanks to a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation. If you are unable, or would prefer not to attend, email or call the library and two books will be set aside for your children, and arrangements will be made for you to get them.

For everyone’s safety, social distancing of six feet and facemasks will be required. Space at the program is limited to accommodate for social distancing. This is an outdoor program so if there is inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled.

This program is made possible by the Rockingham Free Public Library in partnership with the Rockingham Recreation Department, and with funding support from the Vermont Department of Libraries. For more information, call 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.