WESTON, Vt. – Wilder Memorial Library invites families to participate in summer reading via Beanstack and win prizes. Beanstack makes it easy and fun to track summer reading.

Here’s how to join us. Sign up at www.vermont.beanstack.org, select Wilder Memorial, pick your challenges, and log your reading, participate in activities, and earn digital badges.

“Summer reading is a great opportunity for everyone to explore new literature and develop new passions,” says Jessica Clapp, library director with Wilder Memorial Library. “As families make their reading selections for the summer, I hope they’ll take advantage of the free resources available through our library, including books, audio, and downloadable books, and more. Plus, we’re planning fun activities including a Stuffed Animal Sleepover and summer activity kits to help make this an extra special summer for children!”

The best way to stay abreast of the library’s news and events is to subscribe to our newsletter by sending us an email to FrontPorchWilder@gmail.com, and following us on Facebook and Instagram. Visit www.wildermemoriallibrary.org for more information on summer reading, Hoopla, remote reading, and more.

“We hope that the summer reading program encourages children to become lifelong readers,” says Clapp. “Summer is the perfect time for kids to explore their personal reading interests, discover new genres, or build upon ideas and themes studied during the school year.”

Wilder Memorial Library is located at 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston.