Wilder Memorial Library introduces 2022 Weston calendar

WESTON, Vt. – Wilder Memorial Library announced the launch of its 2022 Weston, Vt., calendar: “A Year in Weston.” The beautiful photos of iconic local scenes create a vision of Weston through the seasons. The library has worked with award-winning local photographer Mark Martins to create the calendar. Proceeds of the sales will go toward the operating expenses of the library.

“We are thankful to Mark Martins for donating the use of his beautiful images to this special project,” said Malcolm Hamblett, Trustee of Wilder Memorial Library. “Having such a talented local artist share his vision of our community makes the calendar that much more special. These calendars could make wonderful holiday gifts for family and friends.”

“Capturing the town of Weston throughout the year with my photography has always been a passion for me,” said Martins. “It’s charm and beauty brings out the best in an artist. I was proud and delighted to be asked to contribute my work to the library.”

Calendars are available to purchase at the Vermont Country Store in Weston, Weston Village Store, and Wilder Memorial Library.

Mail order is available. For information on ordering calendars, email the librarians at frontporchwilder@gmail.com. Wilder Memorial Library is open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m., Thursdays, from 12-6 p.m., Fridays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Curbside service is available. For more information, visit www.wildermemoriallibrary.org.

Mark Martins is an award-winning photographer, illustrator, and graphic designer residing in Weston, Vt. His work covers a wide variety of subjects and interests, many of which are captured in the beautiful Green Mountain State. Mark’s images have been published in several New England publications such as Yankee and Vermont magazines, as well as the covers of The Vermont Country Store catalogs. Mark is also an accomplished fine artist and painter. To see more Mark Martins photography and artwork, visit www.markmartinsphotography.com.